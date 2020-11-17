Prepping your tires for snowy conditions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the temps continue to get colder, it’s time to start preparing for those snowy weather conditions.

Experts at Tire Rack say you should check your tire pressure regularly by using a gauge, and if it’s lower than it should be for your car, it’s important to fill them up.

Next, you should check your tread depth.

You can do this by using a gauge or a quarter and inserting it into your tread.

If you can see the top of Washington’s head, then it’s time to replace your tires.

“I mean the tires are the most important safety feature of the vehicle. It’s the only part of the vehicle that comes into contact with the road, and it directly affects all the other systems that your vehicle uses for safety,” said TJ Campbell, tire information and testing manager at Tire Rack.

And if you’re wondering what type of tires to get right now, experts say winter tires provide the best traction in inclement weather.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.