Notre Dame to relax but still work during bye week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish get a well deserved break this bye week after their second 8-0 start in the last three seasons.

The Irish are not going anywhere this week due to the pandemic.

The players were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and will be tested again on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Brian Kelly will have his team tone it down a bit this week but for the most part, the Irish are still preparing for their next game against North Carolina.

“We’ll have a full week of testing," Kelly said. "Our guys will be here because we are in exams. We will practice. We will have a normal schedule. Monday will be our normal weight training. We will watch the film. We will evaluate the film. We will practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, we will go back in the weight room and then we will give them Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.”

The No. 2 team in the country does not play again until Black Friday against North Carolina.

