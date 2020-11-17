Advertisement

Notre Dame to relax but still work during bye week

The No. 2 team in the country does not play again until Black Friday against North Carolina
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish get a well deserved break this bye week after their second 8-0 start in the last three seasons.

The Irish are not going anywhere this week due to the pandemic.

The players were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and will be tested again on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Brian Kelly will have his team tone it down a bit this week but for the most part, the Irish are still preparing for their next game against North Carolina.

“We’ll have a full week of testing," Kelly said. "Our guys will be here because we are in exams. We will practice. We will have a normal schedule. Monday will be our normal weight training. We will watch the film. We will evaluate the film. We will practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, we will go back in the weight room and then we will give them Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.”

The No. 2 team in the country does not play again until Black Friday against North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining
Two dead in Cass County crash
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

Latest News

According to our friends over at Irish Illustrated, center Jarrett Patterson will have...
Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson expected to miss the rest of the season
After the 45-31 win over Boston College, several Domers earned some awards for their performance.
Several Domers bring home awards after win over Boston College
The Grad transfer leads the team with five touchdown receptions and averages 17.1 yards a catch.
Fort Wayne native Ben Skowronek has career day against Boston College
After Notre Dame’s victory of Boston College on Saturday, head coach Brian Kelly said that Ian...
Ian Book is hitting his stride at the right time