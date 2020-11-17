Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Berrien County crash

Benton Township crash
Benton Township crash(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was killed in a Berrien County crash shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on Union near Waverly Drive in Benton Township.

Police say a motorcycle was approaching the entrance to Briarwood Apartments when a vehicle turned into the complex, pulling into the path of the motorcycle.

The 35-year-old on the bike had a helmet on, but it was not buckled and came off during the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car fled the scene but has already been located by police. No arrests have been made but a suspect has been identified.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

