Michigan reports 79* more COVID-19 deaths, 7,458 more cases Tuesday

There have been 8,128 deaths and 272,034 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7,458 more coronavirus cases and 79* more deaths on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 24 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 8,128 deaths and 272,034 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 55 more coronavirus deaths and 12,763* more cases were reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 14th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~6381 per day.)

Berrien County has had 96 (+1) deaths and 4,979 (+179) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 27 (+0) deaths and 1,733 (+65) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 28 (+0) deaths and 2,095 (+30) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

