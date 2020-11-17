Michiana mom competes for ‘Greatest Baker 2020’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Elyse Massey is currently competing for ‘Greatest Baker 2020’, an online baking competition.

“My mom has always been a baker,” Massey said.

Four years ago, she decided to do a baking contest with her siblings and discovered her love of baking.

Soon, her creations caught the eye of sweet tooth’s all over Michiana.

“It kind of just went wild,” Massey said.

The Michiana mom was scrolling through social media one day when she came across a post for a baking competition and decided to apply.

Elyse continued baking while juggling virtual learning with her seven year old son Gabriel and working several jobs. But her hard work paid off.

She says she’s been humbled by the support of the community.

“It’s honestly wild, I can only attribute it to God,” Massey said.

The recipe for success? A little faith, a whole lot of sugar and your vote.

To cast your ballot, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.