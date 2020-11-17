MHSAA hopes sports can resume after three-week pause

(WNDU) - With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new restrictions on Sunday, high school sports in Michigan are now on pause for the next three weeks.

MHSAA executive director Mary Uyl emphasized on Monday the seasons are not canceled, just suspended.

“We have an incredible amount of data that shows sports can be done and it can be done safely,” Uyl said. “As we said, hopefully in three weeks the numbers return to where they were for the bulk of the fall season and we can get back to completing the fall as well as coming up with a revised plan for winter.”

Uyl says the MHSAA will release a schedule on Wednesday for the plans for the football, swimming and volleyball postseasons.

We will be sure to keep you up to date on-air and online here at 16 News Now.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.