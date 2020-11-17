Medical Moment: Artificial kidney replaces dialysis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This device may provide an alternative for dialysis patients who are unable to get a kidney transplant.

More than 740,000 Americans have kidney failure.

Out of those, about 200,000 are eligible for a kidney transplant.

That means more than 500,000 people have no other option besides being tied to a dialysis machine for several hours a day, three times a week.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers have developed a device that may have patients saying goodbye to dialysis for good.

If sufficient funding is obtained, researchers hope to have this device in human clinical trials within two years to help those in kidney failure.

