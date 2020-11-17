Advertisement

Man who caused school lockdowns charged

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who caused two Mishawaka schools to go on lockdown Friday afternoon is now facing formal charges.

23-year-old Devin Rios of South Bend is charged with three separate level-six felonies, including criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

The sentencing range for a level-six felony is up to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Rios struck a squad car while fleeing police Friday after they found his license plate matched that of a stolen vehicle.

Rios then led police on a chase in Mishawaka, driving through 20-to-30 feet of a chain link fence at the Marian High School baseball field.

Officials say he then ran off and was later found hiding in a dumpster outside the school.

Both Marian and LaSalle Elementary were on lockdown throughout the incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash, and Rios’s initial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

