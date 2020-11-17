Local organization helping Rabbi Shulman Apartments residents relocate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly two weeks after residents were told they were going to be soon kicked out of their homes, the South Bend Tenant Association is now stepping in to help residents at Rabbi Shulman Apartments relocate.

A group of about 20 residents met with SBTA President Rodney Gadson Tuesday afternoon to discuss possible housing options and also find some solutions to many of the current problems tenants have.

The meeting comes after the South Bend Housing Authority announced on November 5th that they would be closing Rabbi Shulman Apartments because of gas leaks and major repairs.

But despite the Housing Authority’s previous claim of providing Section 8 vouchers to help residents to relocate, when Gadson asked how many residents received their vouchers so far, none of the residents at the meeting raised their hand.

“It is a shame that in a pandemic era, that people can’t find housing and they have very little notice. We can’t take care of 112 people but so far, I got 30 that I’m ready to take care of,” Gadson says.

Gadson says he plans on meeting with residents again some time after Thanksgiving. Until then, Gadson says he will be working hard to get local and state officials on board, provide proper representation for residents, as well as making sure residents who need a home, find one.

