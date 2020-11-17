Advertisement

Lake-effect snow causes slick roads Tuesday morning

Harsh wind chill caused by from northwest winds
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY:

Spotty, light snow showers on the radar just EAST of LaGrange. Lake-effect could persist through day break with a strong northerly breeze ushering in moisture from Lake Michigan. Temperatures barely rise into the low 40s this afternoon. A brisk, cold day. Gradually clearing skies with PM sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the middle 20s under clear skies. Very cold Wednesday morning

TOMORROW:

Pleasant, cool, dry. Highs in the middle 40s with sunny skies.

A nice warm-up into the later parts of this week. Highs in the 60s both Thursday and Friday.

