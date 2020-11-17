Advertisement

Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson expected to miss the rest of the season

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is some big news regarding Notre Dame Football going into the bye week.

According to our friends over at Irish Illustrated, Irish center Jarrett Patterson is expected to miss the rest of the season. He suffered a foot injury that will require surgery.

Patterson played through the injury against Boston College.

Irish Illustrated reports the injury will take months to heal and that Patterson will be limited in the spring.

Patterson had started all 13 games in 2019 and the first eight games of the 2020 season.

16 News Now has not received any official word yet from the university.

