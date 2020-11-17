Advertisement

Indiana reports 84 more coronavirus deaths, 5,541 new cases Tuesday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,541 more coronavirus cases and 84 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,770 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 262,207 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 5,218 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 6,844 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 8,451 more cases were reported.

Friday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 5,708 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 6,654 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 5,156 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 14,700 (+244) cases and 224 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 14,878 (+261) cases and 194 (+7) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,898 (+58) cases and 83 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,662 (+60) cases and 39 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,558 (+59) cases and 38 (+4) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,245 (+19) cases and 24 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 788 (+17) cases and 17 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 706 (+13) cases and 16 (+2) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 327 (+1) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

