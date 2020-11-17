Goshen Health encourages quit-smoking apps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Great American Smokeout coming up this Thursday, officials with Goshen Health want to remind you there are plenty of resources out there to help you quit smoking.

They say quit-smoking apps help keep you motivated.

They say those apps can show you critical information that can help you resist the urge to smoke, such as how much money you’ve saved when you no longer buy cigarettes, or how many days of your life you’ve regained by not smoking.

They also say apps can give you real-time access to support networks at any time and from anywhere.

So if you’re looking to kick the habit, consider looking into the Quit Tracker app, or any other app that can help you quit smoking.

