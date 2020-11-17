Fines for St. Joseph County businesses that flaunt mask requirements

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County businesses that flaunt face mask requirements will soon face fines of up to $500.

A controversial ordinance won final approval this afternoon after a long and heated debate.

The idea behind ordinance 85-20 is to put teeth into the mask mandate.

The fines will range from $50 to $250 dollars.

County officials will only go looking for violations if they get consumer complaints.

The ordinance only calls for fines against businesses, but not individuals.

Steve Francis of South Bend told commissioners about a trip he made in March to the Farmer’s Market.

“I love to go there. It’s a great place but I was very concerned that many of the patrons and some of the vendors weren’t wearing masks,” Francis later retold his story to 16 News Now. “I asked a vendor why he wasn’t, why they weren’t wearing masks is all I did and they had various reasons but none of it was medical that I could tell. Anyway, I was walking out of the market and the South Bend Police show up. Someone had called the police on me for asking questions.”

Francis said he was asked to leave or be cited for trespassing. “So I did, I left. I went back four months later, same problem,” he said.

Today, the St. Joseph County commissioners meeting room was sparsely populated but “virtually” crowded as 25 people testified electronically.

“Are we really practicing medicine here or are we ruling?” asked one.

“I just have a problem with the whole thing and I’m totally against it,” said another.

Most spoke against the ordinance and some talked about what they saw as an attack on personal freedom.

“We all want to be free. We want our economy to be open and free, then we’re going to need to make some sacrifices and it’s just that simple,” said Coronavirus survivor and St. Joseph County Auditor Mike Hamann. “I think we’ve got to stop with this pseudo science, this ridiculous nonsense that it doesn’t help.”

The ordinance received final approval on a two to one vote before the commissioners.

The lone no vote came from the commissioner with a medical background.

“As a dentist I like to make people happy and healthy too and I’ve worn a mask forever seeing patients so I know how things are but the mask we have now I cant breath so well,” said Commissioner Deborah Fleming.

The ordinance will become effective after its passage is publicly advertised.

