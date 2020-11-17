Advertisement

COVID-19 causes staffing issues for Goshen Health

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Health says COVID-19 is causing critical staffing issues for them, and they are asking for the community’s help.

While Goshen Health says they are treating slightly fewer COVID-19 patients this week than last week, they still can’t meet their staffing needs and are hoping the community will step up to help.

“Based upon the fact of how much emotional stress, physical stress, mental stress it takes to care for our COVID patients, our clinical colleagues become exhausted quickly. They’re putting in 12 hours, after 12 hours, after 12 hours, and it definitely takes a toll on them," Goshen Physicians Medical Director Dr. David Coil said.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, Goshen Health says they need more staff to keep up.

“Because of exposures within our community, exposure to our clinical colleagues, we are down about 5% of our staff," Coil said.

Coil says they are now seeking the help of those in the community that have a background in the medical field.

“We know there are people in our community that have the expertise, that maybe have taken some time off from work, they may have retired early or they make have simply taken some time off for other personal reasons. We know you are out there in the community, so we are looking to you to help us.”

Coil says even if you aren’t able to work in healthcare, you can still do your part by following safety protocols.

“Protecting the community protects our healthcare workers, and thereby protects those patients in the hospital so they have the people, the skilled people that need to take care of them.”

As of Monday, Goshen Health says they have seen 475 hospital admissions, 437 discharges and 50 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

“Goshen Health has been there, tried and true, for the community. We take care of our community, and now we are trying to ask our community to help us," Coil said.

For more information on how to help with Goshen Health’s staffing needs, click here.

