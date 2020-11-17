Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13

CHICAGO (AP) - Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13. Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts. He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota on top 19-13, and the Vikings hung on for their third straight win. They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago. Bears quarterback Nick Foles got taken from the field on a cart in the game’s final minute after landing on his right, throwing shoulder.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)