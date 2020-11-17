Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Police say this woman walked into a business in the 500 block of East Colfax on Nov. 3 with a...
South Bend police searching for robbery suspect
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
Some are worried about losing business ahead of the holidays.
Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

Latest News

16 News Now explores the potential for the pandemic to increase the suicide rate and other...
Silent Struggle: Suicide survivors share how they are coping with the pandemic, where you can get help
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine
Nearly two weeks after residents were told they were going to be soon kicked out of their...
Local organization helping Rabbi Shulman Apartments residents relocate
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
Fines for St. Joseph County businesses that flaunt mask requirements