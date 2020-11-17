SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - C-C-COLD NIGHT, THEN A WARM-UP... High pressure scoots by to the south of us tonight, giving clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures. But once that high goes off to the east, we’ll see an increasing southerly wind the rest of the week, and a dramatic warm up. Low 60s expected Thursday and Friday afternoons. A slow moving system brings us an increasing chance for showers over the weekend, with the wettest time probably Saturday night and Sunday. A bit colder again early next week as we head toward Thanksgiving...

Tonight: Clear and becoming calm and colder. Low: 24, Wind: Becoming Calm

Wednesday: A few clouds early, then sunny and turning milder. High: 48, Wind: S 8-16

Wednesday night: Clear, but not as cold. Low: 38

Thursday: Lots of sunshine again, and dramatically warmer in the afternoon. High: 60

