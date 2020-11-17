Advertisement

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium closing through end of year

Photo from Shedd Aquarium
Photo from Shedd Aquarium (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Shedd Aquarium says it will voluntarily close to the public through the new year as part of a commitment to the health and safety of the Chicago community during the pandemic.

The aquarium is closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday and targeting a reopening date of Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Shedd Aquarium is home to 32,000 aquatic animals representing 1,500 species of fishes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, birds and mammals from waters around the globe.

