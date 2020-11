SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend are searching for the suspect in armed robbery earlier this month.

Police say this woman walked into a business in the 500 block of East Colfax on Nov. 3 with a handgun and robbed it.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

