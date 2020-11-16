Advertisement

Several crews respond to Elkhart County fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTT, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded this morning to a fire at a business in Elkhart County.

It happened just after nine this morning at Industrial Safety and Environmental Services on Old US 20 in Cleveland Township.

Crews say it took about 45 minutes to contain the blaze.

Two people were checked out by medics out of precaution, but fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

In total, five different crews responded to the fire.

“I think all the units that arrived did a great job. we had a little bit of a problem with pressure. you know, water pressure on the hydrants at first. but then we were able to fix that,” said Chief Michael Graham with the Cleveland Township Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

