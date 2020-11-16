Advertisement

President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet sent over the weekend.

It references former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with the president saying he’s mayor of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city by far.

We decided to dig deeper and see how South Bend compares to other cities in the state.

First, we looked at the crime rate and the number homicides over the last three years.

As you can see, the numbers increase year-to-year in every city, but South Bend has the lowest number of homicides.

Turning to unemployment, south bend is experiencing higher numbers than other cities, including Indianapolis.

