Michigan reports 12,763* more coronavirus cases, 55 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 12,763* more coronavirus cases and 55 more deaths on Monday.

*Note on cases (11/16/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 14th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~6381 per day.

There have been 8,049 deaths and 264,576 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 95 deaths and 4,800 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 27 deaths and 1,668 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 28 deaths and 2,065 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

