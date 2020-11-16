Advertisement

Medical Moment: Percept for epilepsy or movement disorders

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new system for deep brain stimulation is the first to give doctors more information to personalize treatment for patients with epilepsy or movement disorders.

The new device is called Percept, and as Martie Salt reports, it’s the first system designed to give personalized feedback.

The FDA approved the new device in June.

It can also help people with essential tremor and OCD.

