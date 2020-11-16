Advertisement

Local school districts going back to virtual learning

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A growing number of school districts in our area are moving some students back to virtual learning as schools are reacting to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Concord High School in Elkhart is making the transition this Wednesday.

According to the school, students will continue virtual learning until Dec. 18.

Students are required to log in to live class sessions during their scheduled time.

Starting tomorrow, students at Tippecanoe Valley High School and Burket Education Center will revert to e-learning.

They are expected to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

All other schools in the district will continue learning in-person.

TVHS and Burket students may order lunches available for pickup at Akron Elementary or Mentone Elementary.

