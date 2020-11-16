Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new restrictions are set to take effect Wednesday and businesses are making plans to keep customers coming by ahead of the holidays.

16 News Now went to Niles, Michigan on Monday to learn what businesses are thinking after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

One owner is just hoping these new restrictions don’t hurt business and wants her customers to know they’re still around and ready for the holidays.

“Well, hopefully it won’t have an impact (on business), because people can still celebrate just like at Easter. We did a lot of curbside and delivery; we are offering that as well through the Christmas holiday. Come visit us, we have a lot of great things here and help support local business,” Linda Skwarcan says. She is the General Manager at Veni’s Sweet Shop on Main Street.

Many are going back to protocols businesses had in place during the stay-at-home orders near the start of the pandemic.

One fear is that those near the state line will head south when looking to eat out.

“Well we’re just going to have to flip back to what we were doing three months ago basically; to go to pull up service, stuff like that, but the hard part is South Bend isn’t shutting down. So everybody is just going to go across the state line to eat. Jim Morris says. He is the owner of Jim’s Smokin’s Cafe on Main Street. "This one came kind-of out of the blue.”

Governor Whitmer says these new restrictions are a result of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. A South Bend resident visiting Niles for the day at Riverfront Park says people just need to adhere to the guidelines so things can hopefully get back to normal sooner than later.

“It’s a crap situation but it’s something that needs to be done. It would be nice if everyone could set aside their personal feelings, prejudices, all of that, and realize that this is a public health safety concern," Tiffany Taylor says.

For a kitchen manger at the Front Street Pizza Pub, now is a time to hash-out a plan to keep business coming in so staff can keep busy heading into the holiday season.

“You know you have to worry about the people that, you know, work full-time. We’re trying to do delivery or takeout to maybe hopefully keep them some kind of income throughout the holidays,” Jackie Covyeou says.

Michigan will be looking at the numbers as the restrictions are put in place. As of the date of this posting the plan is that these restrictions will remain in place for three weeks.

