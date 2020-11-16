Advertisement

Last week of leaf pickup in Warsaw

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Warsaw has announced the final week for loose leaf pick-up.

According to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw, leaves can be raked to the curb or alley by 7 a.m., and leaf crews will pick them up on your regular trash day the week from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, weather permitting.

The city will continue to pick-up bagged or boxed leaves throughout the year on your regular trash day.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining
Two dead in Cass County crash
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

Latest News

The Granger location expanded during the pandemic.
Granger pet grooming business expands during pandemic
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Colder Air Returning for a Day
5th District Berrien County Commissioner winner Bruce Gorenflo (R)
Berrien County commissioner’s race decided by drawing lots after race ends in tie
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather