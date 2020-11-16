Last week of leaf pickup in Warsaw
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Warsaw has announced the final week for loose leaf pick-up.
According to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw, leaves can be raked to the curb or alley by 7 a.m., and leaf crews will pick them up on your regular trash day the week from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, weather permitting.
The city will continue to pick-up bagged or boxed leaves throughout the year on your regular trash day.
