LaGrange man with disability hopes to win custom chopper

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - We are learning more about a LaGrange man who is competing for the custom chopper of his dreams.

16 News Now spoke with him Sunday to learn more about how winning this competition could change his life.

“Growing up disabled, I’ve never had a chance to really do what everyone else got to do, and my brothers, my dad, my uncle, all of our mutual friends, they all have bikes. They all go riding, and I’ve always kind of missed out on it," Dream Chopper Giveaway candidate Steve Tillman said.

Tillman may not have to miss out on rides anymore, as he is competing in the show American Chopper’s Dream Chopper Giveaway.

“This opportunity to try and get something to join in with my friends and family and go out riding with everybody and kind of be a part of the family would be a dream come true.”

Tillman is hoping to win a chopper that he can ride despite living with crutches and a wheelchair his entire life.

“Try to make the best of it. Still had fun with friends growing up. Getting pulled around in my wheelchair on bikes and things like that. Still trying to hang out with everybody, but trying to do what everyone else did and couldn’t always hang. This would be like a chance to be like everybody else and have some fun," Tillman said.

Not only would he win a custom chopper, but he would also get to be on an episode of the show and the cover of Cycle Source Magazine.

Tillman says if he wins, the first place he would ride would be somewhere warmer.

“I’d probably take a ride to Florida. Probably where I would go."

As of Sunday, Tillman sits in 3rd place, and he says he needs as many votes as possible to win.

“The odds of me winning are maybe as close as finding sasquatch or something, but I like to think that with all my friends and family behind me, it will be doable.”

Voting for the Top 5 ends November 19.

For more information on how to vote, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.