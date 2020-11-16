Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining
Two dead in Cass County crash
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

Latest News

Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota nearing Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 5
City leaders demanding answers 11 days after South Bend Housing Authority announce closure of...
City officials ‘appalled’ by Housing Authority decision to shut down Rabbi Shulman Apartments during pandemic
Some are worried about losing business ahead of the holidays.
Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan
The Granger location expanded during the pandemic.
Granger pet grooming business expands during pandemic