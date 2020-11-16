Indiana reports 26 more coronavirus deaths, 5,218 new cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,218 more coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,686 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 256,744 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 6,844 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 8,451 more cases were reported.

Friday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 5,708 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 6,654 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 5,156 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 4,879 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 14,461 (+261) cases and 224 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 14,619 (+279) cases and 187 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,847 (+93) cases and 82 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,602 (+128) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,501 (+50) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,228 (+12) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 769 (+14) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 695 (+17) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 327 (+3) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

