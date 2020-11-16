Humane Society of Elkhart County offering free adoptions with toy donation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can help support Toys for Tots and adopt a furry new friend at the same time.
The Humane Society of Elkhart County is waiving all adoption fees during the month of November with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy.
This applies to both dogs and cats.
“We started this last year and really loved the idea,” said Janet Graham, marketing & outreach manager.
“We’re getting adoptions out, we’re helping a lot of children have toys under that Christmas tree.”
