Humane Society of Elkhart County offering free adoptions with toy donation

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can help support Toys for Tots and adopt a furry new friend at the same time.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County is waiving all adoption fees during the month of November with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy.

This applies to both dogs and cats.

“We started this last year and really loved the idea,” said Janet Graham, marketing & outreach manager.

“We’re getting adoptions out, we’re helping a lot of children have toys under that Christmas tree.”

To view the humane society’s adoptable pets, or to apply for adoption, click here.

