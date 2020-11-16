Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.(Source: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining
Two dead in Cass County crash
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

Latest News

The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale
The Granger location expanded during the pandemic.
Granger pet grooming business expands during pandemic
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Colder Air Returning for a Day
5th District Berrien County Commissioner winner Bruce Gorenflo (R)
Berrien County commissioner’s race decided by drawing lots after race ends in tie
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather