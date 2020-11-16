Harsh wind chill continues Monday with strong westerly winds

TODAY:

A mainly dry day with mostly sunny skies. Winds remain strong, forcing in from the west at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. A high temperature in the mid to upper 40s. A bit of a wind chill in effect through the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the middle 30s. With strong winds shifting to the north, a lake-effect band could potentially set up over our western communities. Watch for a wintry mix into the early morning hours of your Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

A brisk day. Highs in the low 40s with a harsh wind from the north. Mostly sunny skies after early morning clouds dissipate.

