Granger pet grooming business expands during pandemic

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - While many business owners are faced with cutting back during the pandemic, Lara Latshaw found the unique opportunity to expand her Granger pet grooming shop and boutique.

“Well, the space became available, and it seemed in my best interest to go ahead and make this expansion,” said Latshaw, owner of Gordon’s Grooming, located at 318 Cleveland Road.

The Granger location doubled in size, making space for more groomers and a bigger retail space, where Latshaw sells a variety of items from pet food, treats, toys, to probiotics.

The biggest change is the new self-pet washing room. Pet owners can wash their furry friends in a large, elevated tub that features temperature-controlled water. You can use Gordon’s shampoo and conditioner or bring your own. The highly sanitized room also features a dryer.

“We’re able to keep [the room] safe and clean because only one person at a time can use it,” Latshaw explained. “We disinfect in between.”

It costs $10 to use the self-pet washing room in 15 minute increments.

Latshaw also owns the Gordon’s Grooming location in Plymouth.

