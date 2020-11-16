Fort Wayne native Ben Skowronek has career day against Boston College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s safe to say we have found out who one of Ian Book’s go-to men is.

That would be none other than Fort Wayne native Ben Skowronek.

“He plays with an edge,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “You know those Fort Wayne guys you know they play with it. So we’ve been very fortunate with guys from Fort Wayne. He’s got great size and length and we like the matchups that we get with him, certainly in the red zone as you could tell. He also plays with a swagger.”

The Grad transfer leads the team with five touchdown receptions and averages 17.1 yards a catch.

Saturday against Boston College, Skowronek had a career high three touchdowns, something his teammates aren’t surprised by.

“I just saw his work ethic from day one,” quarterback Ian Book said. “He was a flashcard guy. Always studying. He grew up watching Notre Dame so it’s a dream come true for him. He’s finally here and he’s definitely making the most of it. So I’m just happy for him and he’s one of my best friends. He’s someone on the field you know once we pass those white lines that I trust especially just to go up there and get it. He’s got strong hands, faster than people think and he can just go up there at get it too. He can jump high. He’s awesome to have out there. I just feel comfortable with him and I’m glad his hard work is paying off and there’s more to come from him for sure.”

Book says he hosted Skowronek when he visited to transfer and said they clicked immediately.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.