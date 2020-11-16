Colder Air Returning for a Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIT OF A ROLLER-COASTER... The 10 day forecast shows some big ups and downs, although not much precipitation until next weekend. Yes, we will have some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers after midnight...maybe lingering as flurries in spots into early Tuesday. But, the rest of the week looks dry until the chance for rain showers Friday evening into early next week. As for temperatures, it will turn colder through Tuesday, despite increasing sunshine. Then a big warm up for the end of the week. Another cool-down into next week, but at the moment it looks temporary...

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then a chance of lake-effect rain and snow showers overnight. Low: 30, Wind: NW 8-16

Tuesday: Some lake-effect clouds, and maybe flurries, early...then becoming sunny, but remaining cold. High: 38, Wind: NW 10-20

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and quite cold. Low: 26

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and becoming milder. High: 46

