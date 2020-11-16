Advertisement

Colder Air Returning for a Day

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIT OF A ROLLER-COASTER... The 10 day forecast shows some big ups and downs, although not much precipitation until next weekend. Yes, we will have some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers after midnight...maybe lingering as flurries in spots into early Tuesday. But, the rest of the week looks dry until the chance for rain showers Friday evening into early next week. As for temperatures, it will turn colder through Tuesday, despite increasing sunshine. Then a big warm up for the end of the week. Another cool-down into next week, but at the moment it looks temporary...

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then a chance of lake-effect rain and snow showers overnight. Low: 30, Wind: NW 8-16

Tuesday: Some lake-effect clouds, and maybe flurries, early...then becoming sunny, but remaining cold. High: 38, Wind: NW 10-20

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and quite cold. Low: 26

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and becoming milder. High: 46

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining
Two dead in Cass County crash
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather
A bit of a wind chill in effect through Monday afternoon.
Harsh wind chill continues Monday with strong westerly winds
A bit of a wind chill in effect through Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-16-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast
Gusty winds and some showers will be present throughout the day with gusts possible near 50 mph...
Strong gusty winds and showers Sunday with cooler air moving in