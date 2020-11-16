City officials ‘appalled’ by Housing Authority decision to shut down Rabbi Shulman Apartments during pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Eleven days after more than 100 public housing residents at Rabbi Shulman Apartments in South bend were told they were being kicked out of their homes, city officials are demanding answers to the questions the South Bend Housing Authority have refused to answer.

“One, where are they going? Two, where is the plan? And three, about giving them vouchers, Section 8 vouchers waiting is already a few years long," South Bend Common Council Vice President Sharon McBride told 16 News Now Monday.

McBride also says she was shocked when she found out Housing Authority board members met illegally to discuss the future of the long standing public housing high rise without city leadership at the table. The meeting, which city officials say took place behind closed doors, resulted in the Housing Authority announcing the end of Rabbi Shulman Apartments and the beginning of relocation all of its more than 100 tenants.

“The displacement of anybody of that magnitude without a plan and without any discussion with city leadership was appalling," McBride says.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller released a statement Friday, November 13th, calling out for the Housing Authority to release a full relocation plan to the city by the end of the day on Monday.

“It’s critical that we find a solution for every resident of the building. That is something the interim director told me they are committed to doing and we just need to make that commitment public and the details on how to make good on that commitment," Mueller says.

But as McBride explains, the Housing Authority have yet to respond to the city’s request for a public meeting.

“Right now, to my knowledge, we have not had an answer back from them as far as acknowledging our letter or any potential meeting," McBride says.

And for what it’s worth, Housing Authority officials have refused to respond to any requests for comment made by 16 News Now in-person, over the phone, or by email.

Residents are calling the the lack of transparency a new low as many are in need of help finding a new home.

“Please help us, let us know what is going on. You are supposed to be comforting us and they are not doing that," resident David Wise says.

Resident Franklin Forrest says not only has he not found a place to relocate, but has not found a reason as to why he should, given the South Bend Housing Authority continues to stay quiet.

“They need to get their act together because there is too many seniors citizens in this building to be put out in the cold. You got to have respect for older people! That’s the way I’ve been all my life," Forrest says.

Moving forward, the South Bend Tenant Association says it will be gathering with Rabbi Shulman Apartment residents Tuesday afternoon to discuss possible moving options, funding, and relocation.

