Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining
Two dead in Cass County crash
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
‘More people may die’: Biden urges Trump to aid transition
Coronavirus in schools.
Local school districts going back to virtual learning
There have been 8,049 deaths and 264,576 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 12,763* more coronavirus cases, 55 deaths