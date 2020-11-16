Advertisement

Baby Yoda catches a ride on SpaceX flight to International Space Station

‘The child’ is the mission’s zero-gravity indicator
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – The four astronauts on their way to the International Space Station brought a little buddy along with them into orbit.

Baby Yoda can be seen floating around the SpaceX Dragon capsule when NASA TV switches to the crew cabin.

It began floating as soon as NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency reached orbit, following last night’s launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“The Child,” commonly known as Baby Yoda, is a character from the Disney Plus Star Wars show “The Mandalorian.”

The plush toy continues a tradition of astronauts bringing a zero-gravity indicator with them on their flights. It originally began on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Previous SpaceX flights included a sparkly dinosaur and an earth-shaped stuffed toy.

The SpaceX crew will arrive at the ISS late Monday.

