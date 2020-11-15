Advertisement

Two dead in Cass County crash

Single-vehicle crash kills two
(WSAZ)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following a single-vehicle accident in Marcellus Township, Cass County Michigan Saturday night.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of M-40 and Dutch Settlement.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, investigation shows that 69-year-old Stanley Bridges of Marcellus, Michigan and 70-year-old passenger, Dana Horner, were traveling northbound on M-40. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Both occupants in the vehicle succumbed to the injuries on scene.

Seat belts are not believed to be worn.  Alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in two-car accident
Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.
Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County
Paw Paw/Edwardsburg
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 13
Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Berrien County health officials give COVID update

Latest News

Questions keep arising over condition of public housing complex
Questions keep arising over condition of public housing complex
Lots will be drawn to determine next Berrien County District 5 Commissioner
A community food drive that is collecting donations for a South Bend neighborhood was set up at...
Community food drive benefits South Bend neighborhood
Court Appointed Special Advocates in St. Joseph County are trying to collect as many donations...
CASA of St. Joseph County holds annual holiday toy drive