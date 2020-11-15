Two dead in Cass County crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following a single-vehicle accident in Marcellus Township, Cass County Michigan Saturday night.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of M-40 and Dutch Settlement.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, investigation shows that 69-year-old Stanley Bridges of Marcellus, Michigan and 70-year-old passenger, Dana Horner, were traveling northbound on M-40. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Both occupants in the vehicle succumbed to the injuries on scene.

Seat belts are not believed to be worn. Alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.