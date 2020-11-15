Advertisement

Strong gusty winds and showers Sunday with cooler air moving in

Gusty winds and some showers will be present throughout the day with gusts possible near 50 mph and closer to 60 along the lakeshore. Temperatures falling Sunday, but don’t worry! Sunshine will return!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM. Wind gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible at times. Rain showers possible throughout much of the day wrapping up by dinner time in most locations. Temperatures will also be falling throughout the day. A high in the low 50s is likely at midnight before we fall through the 40s during Sunday. High of 52.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures still falling into the lower 30s overnight. Clouds will be clearing for the most part, but windy conditions will remain overnight. Low of 32.

MONDAY: Breezy with some sunshine returning to Michiana but remaining cooler. There is a chance of a few more clouds in the afternoon and a possible lake effect sprinkle or two after dinner time. High of 49.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 42

Saturday’s Low: 22

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

