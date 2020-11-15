Advertisement

Ramsey’s 3 TD passes lead No. 23 Wildcats past Purdue 27-20

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and No. 23 Northwestern beat Purdue 27-20.

The Wildcats defense also came up with two late stops to preserve their fifth straight Big Ten win and their first 4-0 start in league play since 1996.

The last time Northwestern achieved the feat coach Pat Fitzgerald was still playing.

Purdue has lost five straight home games in the series.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/14/2020 10:20:41 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
One person killed in two-car accident
One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.
Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County
Paw Paw/Edwardsburg
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 13
Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Berrien County health officials give COVID update

Latest News

No. 13 Wisconsin routs Michigan 49-11 in 1st game in 3 weeks
Penix, Fryfogle, No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
Goodson rushes for 113 yards as Iowa wallops Michigan State