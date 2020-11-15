Ramsey’s 3 TD passes lead No. 23 Wildcats past Purdue 27-20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and No. 23 Northwestern beat Purdue 27-20.

The Wildcats defense also came up with two late stops to preserve their fifth straight Big Ten win and their first 4-0 start in league play since 1996.

The last time Northwestern achieved the feat coach Pat Fitzgerald was still playing.

Purdue has lost five straight home games in the series.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/14/2020 10:20:41 PM (GMT -5:00)