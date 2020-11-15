Questions keep arising over condition of public housing complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As 16 News Now previously reported, over 100 residents are being kicked out of Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments after the South Bend Housing Authority said they need to make major repairs.

Tenants claim that this apartment complex has been in bad shape for quite some time now, so the question is: Why did the South Bend Housing Authority wait so long to address this issue?

According to residents, there are broken doors, bed bugs, no gas, no running water and many more concerns.

“The board has to be held accountable and that directly links in with the mayor’s office because they are appointed by the mayor," said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis.

In a letter to the South Bend Housing Authority, dated Nov. 13, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said in part: “We write with deep concern about the recent developments at Rabbi Shulman Apartments and the displacement of many South Bend residents as the weather turns colder amid a global pandemic [...] we respectfully request that leadership from the Housing Authority and the board appear at a public meeting to answer questions from our community within the next week or two.”

“We can put some words on a piece of paper, but we have to provide resources, housing and even a road map for that building," Davis said.

16 News Now has reached out to the South Bend Housing Authority several times for comment, specifically about their response to the mayor’s letter and their plan of action moving forward, but have not heard back.

