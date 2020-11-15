Advertisement

Questions keep arising over condition of public housing complex

Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As 16 News Now previously reported, over 100 residents are being kicked out of Rabbi Shulman Plaza Apartments after the South Bend Housing Authority said they need to make major repairs.

Tenants claim that this apartment complex has been in bad shape for quite some time now, so the question is: Why did the South Bend Housing Authority wait so long to address this issue?

According to residents, there are broken doors, bed bugs, no gas, no running water and many more concerns.

“The board has to be held accountable and that directly links in with the mayor’s office because they are appointed by the mayor," said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis.

In a letter to the South Bend Housing Authority, dated Nov. 13, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said in part: “We write with deep concern about the recent developments at Rabbi Shulman Apartments and the displacement of many South Bend residents as the weather turns colder amid a global pandemic [...] we respectfully request that leadership from the Housing Authority and the board appear at a public meeting to answer questions from our community within the next week or two.”

“We can put some words on a piece of paper, but we have to provide resources, housing and even a road map for that building," Davis said.

16 News Now has reached out to the South Bend Housing Authority several times for comment, specifically about their response to the mayor’s letter and their plan of action moving forward, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 119.
4-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Ekanayake was hesitant to open the email to see if he was named a finalist because it was right...
Rhode to Glory: Notre Dame football player Cameron Ekanayake reflects on being named Rhodes Scholarship finalist
One person killed in two-car accident

Latest News

Lots will be drawn to determine next Berrien County District 5 Commissioner
A community food drive that is collecting donations for a South Bend neighborhood was set up at...
Community food drive benefits South Bend neighborhood
Court Appointed Special Advocates in St. Joseph County are trying to collect as many donations...
CASA of St. Joseph County holds annual holiday toy drive
One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.
Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County