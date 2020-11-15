Advertisement

Prater’s 59-yard FG lifts Lions to 30-27 win over Washington

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 30-27 win over Washington.

Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and directed the winning drive with just 16 seconds left.

The Lions won at home for the first time in more than a year after building a 14-point lead at halftime and going ahead 24-3 midway through the third quarter.

Washington (2-7) pulled into a tie by scoring touchdowns on three straight series in the second half in Alex Smith’s first start in nearly two years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/15/2020 4:37:29 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

One person killed in two-car accident
Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.
Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County
Paw Paw/Edwardsburg
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 13
Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Berrien County health officials give COVID update

Latest News

No. 20 Irish downed by Badgers, 5-3
No. 13 Wisconsin routs Michigan 49-11 in 1st game in 3 weeks
Penix, Fryfogle, No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0
Ramsey’s 3 TD passes lead No. 23 Wildcats past Purdue 27-20