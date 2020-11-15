Advertisement

Penix, Fryfogle, No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 10 Indiana remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory over Michigan State.

Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t hurt much.

The Spartans were just as sloppy - to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter.

Ty Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards and a pair of TDs for Indiana.

He did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred.

The Hoosiers set up a showdown next weekend against Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.

