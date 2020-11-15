Advertisement

No. 13 Wisconsin routs Michigan 49-11 in 1st game in 3 weeks

Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Nakia Watson and Mason Stokke each scored two touchdowns in the first half, helping No. 13 Wisconsin build a big lead and it went on to rout Michigan 49-11 Saturday night.

The Badgers returned to competition after canceling two games due to a COVID-19 breakout within the program and didn’t look rusty at all against a hapless team.

The Wolverines fell behind 28-0 at halftime, their largest deficit at home since the Big House opened in 1927.

They are off to their worst start since 1967.

