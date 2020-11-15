Advertisement

Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closing restaurants to indoor dining and stopping organized sports - including the football playoffs - in a bid to curb Michigan’s spiking coronavirus cases.

The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. They are not nearly as sweeping as when the governor issued a stay-at-home order last spring, but they are extensive.

An order written by the state health department also limits indoor residential gatherings to no more than two households, restricts outdoor gatherings to 25 people and closes entertainment facilities such as theaters and indoor water parks.

11/15/2020 6:02:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

