Advertisement

MHSAA suspends fall tournaments, winter sports per MDHHS emergency order

(WNDU)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MHSAA) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended its Fall tournaments for girls volleyball, girls swimming & diving and football, and all winter practices and competitions scheduled to begin over the next three weeks per the emergency order to pause activity announced Sunday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted," executive director Mark Uyl said. "We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

The volleyball and swimming & diving tournaments have one week remaining, with MHSAA Finals for both previously scheduled for Nov. 21. The 11 and 8-Player Football Playoffs also are nearing their conclusions, with the 8-player postseason two games from completion and 11-player down to its final three rounds.

Most Read

One person killed in two-car accident
Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.
Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County
Paw Paw/Edwardsburg
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 13
Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Berrien County health officials give COVID update

Latest News

After Notre Dame’s victory of Boston College on Saturday, head coach Brian Kelly said that Ian...
Ian Book is hitting his stride at the right time
Prater’s 59-yard FG lifts Lions to 30-27 win over Washington
No. 20 Irish downed by Badgers, 5-3
No. 13 Wisconsin routs Michigan 49-11 in 1st game in 3 weeks