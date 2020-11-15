Advertisement

Lots will be drawn to determine next Berrien County District 5 Commissioner

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:36 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Berrien County District 5 Commissioner Race is a tie, according to a press release from the Office of the County Clerk.

The Berrien County Board of Canvassers has completed the canvass of the District 5 County Commissioner Race and there is a tie between Rayote Bell and Bruce Gorenflo.

Both candidates will appear before the Board of Canvassers and the County Clerk to determine who will be the next District 5 Commissioner by drawing lots.

The drawing will be livestreamed on Monday, November 16 at 2:00 pm.

You can watch the live stream here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmM1ZFk8hLzi57B3VCj6Irw?view_as=subscriber

