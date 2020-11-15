Kelly earns 100th win, No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past BC 45-31

BOSTON (AP) - Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and No. 2 Notre Dame overcame an early deficit to roll to a 45-31 victory over Boston College.

The Fighting Irish’s eighth straight win in the series between the FBS’s only Catholic institutions gave coach Brian Kelly his 100th career victory at the school, tying him with Lou Holtz for second all-time.

He is now just five behind coach Knute Rockne.

A week after upsetting Clemson, Notre Dame racked up a season high 561 total yards led by Book, who finished 20 of 27 for 283 yards.

11/14/2020 7:36:24 PM (GMT -5:00)